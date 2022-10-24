FC Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Another dazzling display - FC Barcelona

After comfortably seeing off Villarreal midweek, Sunday brought more of the same in a game that shared several parallels with the game three days before, also at Spotify Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto with a dislocated left shoulder - FC Barcelona

The Barça number 20 had to leave the field in the 85th minute against Athletic Club

Dembélé scores FC Barcelona's 4,000th home Liga goal - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé opened the scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Athletic Club on Sunday night, and there was additional reason for celebration. It was the 4,000th league goal that Barça have scored at home.

Goal 100 for FC Barcelona under Xavi - FC Barcelona

Lewandowski's goal against Athletic Club completed the first century under the current head coach

SD Logroñés 4-0 Barça Atlètic: Big defeat in La Rioja - FC Barcelona

Rafa Márquez's side have been beaten for the second game in a row in the Primera RFEF. There was little option when this game was over other than to accept defeat gracefully to a home team that had pretty much sewn up the result after scoring three first half goals. Following this setback, the reserves have dropped to 14th in the table.

Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona - Football España

Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club. La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend.

Sergio Busquets hails Barcelona's resilience in Athletic Club win - Football España

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is confident they have turned a corner on the back of two La Liga wins inside a week. La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 midweek win away at Villarreal with three goals inside the first 45 minutes at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Gavi praises Ronald Koeman's impact on his career - Football España

Barcelona star Gavi has hailed former La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman for giving him a first team chance at the Camp Nou. The La Roja starlet has enjoyed an incredible few weeks of awards as the 18-year-old scooped the 2022 Kopa Trophy in Paris ahead of Bundesliga duo Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.