Barcelona confirm Sergi Roberto has dislocated his shoulder

The defender faces more time on the sidelines

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto has dislocated his left shoulder and faces another spell on the sidelines.

Roberto was taken off late on in the team’s 4-0 win over Athletic and appeared to be in some serious discomfort as he left the pitch.

Barca have now confirmed the nature of his injury which is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks.

Roberto’s injury comes after a good performance for Barca against Athletic. The 30-year-old scored the team’s second goal in an impressive 4-0 win.

His absence also reduces Xavi’s options in defense once again, although Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin are both back to fitness and Andreas Christensen is due back soon.

Early reports suggest that Roberto will not return before the World Cup and may not be fit again until La Liga resumes at the end of December.

