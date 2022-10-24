Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen sets new La Liga record with clean sheet against Athletic

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s fine start to the season continued on Sunday against Athletic with yet another clean sheet for the German stopper.

The 30-year-old becomes the first goalkeeper to record nine clean sheets in the first 11 matches of a season this century.

Ter Stegen has only conceded goals against Real Sociedad and Real Madrid and has not been beaten at all at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

!! @mterstegen1's latest clean sheet tops previous mark held by Víctor Valdés, Claudio Bravo, and Jan Oblak https://t.co/12uSckMD7u — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2022

Ter Stegen beats the previous best record jointly held by Jan Oblak, Victor Valdes and Claudio Bravo who all managed eight clean sheets in their first eleven games.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper has now made a total of 23 saves so far this season. Of those, 17 have from been shots inside the penalty area.

He’s also extended his own personal best clean sheet record at Barcelona this season to 636 minutes.

Xavi’s side still have by far the best defensive record in Spain’s top flight and have not conceded at all in their last five home league games, their best run under the new manager.