Barcelona linked with move for Ajax midfielder Edson Álvarez

Ajax midfielder Edson Álvarez has the dubious honor of becoming the latest player to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Diario Sport reckon Alvarez has emerged as a target to replace Sergio Busquets and has been watched carefully by Barca this season.

The Catalans are said to be “determined to sign a high-level pivot” in January and Alvarez can be added to a list that also includes Ruben Neves and Enzo Fernandez.

Neves is thought to be the favorite right now, and has been flirting with Barca recently, but certainly isn’t the only option on the table.

Signing Alvarez may be difficult due to Barca’s financial situation. Sport reckon Ajax turned down a €50 million bid from Chelsea in the summer for the Mexican.

The Eredivisie side did not want to sell as they wouldn’t have had time to bring in a replacement and are expected to demand a higher fee in the winter.

Busquets is into the final year of his contract and it’s not clear yet what he plans to do. It’s been widely reported he will leave but he has said he hasn’t made a decision yet.