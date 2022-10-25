Man sentenced to three years for planning terrorist attack at Camp Nou stadium

A man has been sentenced to three years’ jail time for planning a terrorist attack on Camp Nou. Mohammed Yassin Amrani confessed to collaborating with ISIS to plan an explosive attack during a Barcelona-Real Madrid match.

The attack would’ve consisted of flying a drone with an explosive into the stadium during El Clásico.

He became radicalized during the pandemic, with authorities pointing to his online activity as proof.

Messages revealed he had been in direct communication with ISIS on the plan to attack the stadium. Communicating over Telegram, an ISIS operative told Amrani he would get a place in heaven for committing the crime.

He was learning how to pilot a drone to carry out an attack, although it was considered possible that he would instead attack people by simply going on the street shooting randomly.