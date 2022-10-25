Gary Lineker: “I love Pedri, he’s a very special player”

Gary Lineker has hailed FC Barcelona’s youngsters, giving extra love to Pedri.

The former Barcelona and England striker said he liked Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araújo, but he gave extra attention to Pedri.

“I love Pedri, he is a very special player,” Lineker said.

“He is very exceptional and different from the others. He is one of the best youngsters in the world, perhaps the best. He has a great future, he works hard, he is very skilled... He has almost everything. He is not Messi, but there is nobody like him,” he said.

Speaking on the current sate of the club, Lineker said he admired Xavi as a manger but that things have not gone as planned yet.

“Xavi has done very well, but it is difficult to take on a team and change everything quickly,” he said.

Lineker gave these comments while receiving a Manuel Vázquez Montalbán Award for Sports Journalism. He has been a pundit for many years now following his retirement from playing.

He got his start at Leicester City and spent one season at Everton before joining Barcelona. He played there for three seasons before returning to his native country to play for Tottenham Hotspur for three final years. He finished out his playing days in Japan with Nagoya Grampus.

The forward recalled his time at Barcelona fondly.

“I have great memories of the fans and of my time here, especially the first few years. I never had any problem with Johan Cruyff, who is perhaps one of the best coaches of all time. His style was special. He was a good person. He bet on his foreigners, and I understood it,” he said.