Robert Lewandowski enjoying time at Barcelona despite setbacks

Despite some bad results, Robert Lewandowski is happy.

The Polish forward took a risk by leaving his comfort zone at Bayern Munich, and he knew it could lead to less trophies and less success.

That’s all according to a new report from Diario SPORT, which comes after some in Germany questioned his choice to leave the biggest club in the country.

Barcelona are currently looking unlikely to get out of the UEFA Champions League and have experienced a recent setback by losing to Real Madrid.

But, despite the disappointments, it’s said that Lewy understands it’s part of a growing process and is comfortable playing at his new club.

He is delighted to be part of the growth of many young stars, who are showing a lot of character, such as Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo, and Ansu Fati. And it’s understood he appreciates the team spending money to help strengthen the squad in the transfer market.

Now, it’s all about trying to make the most of their situation in Europe and trying to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Despite his advanced age, it seems Lewandowski is committed to being part of the process for a few years.