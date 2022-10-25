Recovery session after the win against Athletic - FC Barcelona

Another vital win at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday against Athletic Club thanks to goals from Dembélé, Sergi Roberto, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres was followed on Monday by a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper involving all the available first team players.

FC Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday at the usual 9.00pm CEST kick off time, and if you need to know what time that is where you are in the world, this page should help you to do just that.

Everybody was talking about Ousmane Dembélé after the 4-0 defeat of Athletic Club. And rightly so. After all, it's not every day that a player scores one goal and sets up another three.

Marc-André Ter Stegen is having an extraordinary season. Shortly after breaking his personal best for an unbeaten run, a remarkable 636 minutes, the 4-0 defeat of Athletic Club was a record ninth clean sheet in the first eleven games of a Liga season.

FC Barcelona collected a host of awards at the European Women's Football Gala organised by Mundo Deportivo, with Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Clàudia Pina and Júlia Bartel all landing prizes, and the club itself also being honoured at the Damm beer factory in Barcelona.

Man jailed for planning Camp Nou terrorist attack - Football España

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for planning a potential terrorist attack on Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium. Mohammed Yassin Amrani was accused of collaborating with the Islamic State (DAESH/ISIS) to attack the Camp Nou, with a drone containing an explosive, during an El Clasico game against Real Madrid.

Former Barcelona star Gary Lineker has praised La Blaugrana schemer Pedri as one of the leading lights in world football. Pedri has developed into a key player for club and country in the last two years after bursting onto the scene in 2020.

Barcelona have responded to their run of just one win in four matches, failing to beat to either Real Madrid or Inter. Their two victories against Villarreal and Athletic Club had an aggregate score of 7-0 and it has eased fears around Camp Nou.

Barcelona want to sign a pivot in January to bolster their midfield. The club want to bring someone in to ease the more than likely departure of Sergio Busquets next summer. They are looking at various players across Europe. One of them is the Mexican Edson Alvarez, at Ajax, a club who Barça have a good relationship with.