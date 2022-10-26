The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Bayern Munich to the Spotify Camp Nou for their final home game of the Champions League group stage, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There were some bad news for Barça in an otherwise great night against Athletic Bilbao as Sergi Roberto suffered an ugly-looking shoulder injury that will keep him out of the team for the next four weeks, and Roberto joins Ronald Araujo (groin), Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Memphis Depay (hamstring) on the list of players missing this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Eric, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!