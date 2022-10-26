The squad for FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou is the venue once again on Wednesday for Match Day five of the Champions League with Bayern Munich the visitors, kick off at 9pm CEST. The clash could be key for Barça's hopes of making it out of the group stage with everything depending on the result of the day's earlier game in the group between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

Xavi: 'Whatever happens in Milan, we have to compete' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will go into their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich knowing whether they still have chance of qualifying for the last sixteen, or whether it's a lost cause. What happens between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in the game before is not in their hands. So how is the manager approaching a game with so much uncertainty attached?

Eric Garcia looking for '100 per cent focus' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona defender offers his opinions ahead of the Champions League class with Bayern Munich

Pedri: 'There's still a tiny bit of hope in the Champions League' - FC Barcelona

Barça take on Bayern Munich in what may or may not be a lost cause at Spotify Camp Nou. Pedri discussed the game and the situation at the club in general in an interview with Marca. We pick out some of the best bits.

Barça's Xavi: We will watch Inter vs. Viktoria together in dressing room - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez explained on Tuesday that the Barcelona squad will all watch the Inter-Viktoria Plzen game in the dressing room on Wednesday before their match against Bayern Munich.

Barça's Eric Garcia: Criticism and lack of respect does not affect me - SPORT

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia says the criticism he receives does not affect him. The Spain international is often singled out when things don't go well for Barça and that was again the case recently after the draw with Inter Milan and the loss to Real Madrid.

Alejandro Balde will be the next Barça player to renew his contract - SPORT

A lot of progress is being made with Alejandro Balde, the left-back who has been given an opportunity under Xavi and is making good use of his playing time. His contract ends in 2024 and an extension until 2027 is well on track.