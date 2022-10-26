WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of Barcelona’s final home game in the UEFA Champions League group stage as they welcome Group C leaders Bayern Munich for Matchday 5. Barça will most likely already be eliminated from this one before it even begins if Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen in the early kickoff, but Barça will still be looking for a big win against the German champions in front of the home crowd. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Group C, Matchday 5

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), Not Available (Canada), BT Sport 5 (UK), Canal+ Sport 4 (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), Sony LIV (India), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!