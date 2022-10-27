FC Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Disappointing exit from Champions League - FC Barcelona

The mood was despondent enough in the Barça camp before this game had started. The miracle all hopes had been pinned on had not happened. As everyone had feared, Inter Milan had beaten Viktoria Plzen, and beaten them soundly, 4-0.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen spoke of the disappointment and pain at being knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reflected the mood at Camp Nou after another 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and their elimination from the Champions League, sombre and melancholy. Inter’s win over Viktoria Plzen, which the Barcelona players watched as a group before their own fixture with Bayern Munich, had confirmed their exit from the Champions League. In 2023 they will drop into the Europa League for the second straight season.

Uruguay seem confident that Ronald Araujo will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar. The Barcelona defender is currently recovering from surgery after a muscle problem suffered on international duty at the end of September. The diagnosis given by many was that it would take him around eight weeks to recover, ruling him out of the first week of the World Cup.

Villarreal presented new manager Quique Setien to the press after he was appointed on Tuesday evening. The Cantabrian seemed keen to get underway and was enthusiastic about working with at a club like Villarreal.