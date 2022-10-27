Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen not expected to return for Barcelona at Valencia

Barcelona head to Mestalla on Saturday to take on Valencia in La Liga but are still expected to be without Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay for the match.

The duo had been tipped to return to action this weekend but it seems the fixture will come too soon for both players, according to Diario AS.

Barca are said to be a bit surprised by how long it is taking both players to return to full fitness after injury.

Christenen suffered an ankle problem at the start of the month and was expected to be out for three weeks but is still not quite ready.

Meanwhile, Memphis picked up a problem on international duty at the end of September and has already missed over a month of action.

Barca think that both players may be taking their recoveries very carefully indeed in order to avoid any relapses which could see them miss the World Cup.

The Catalans have four more fixtures before domestic competition is due to pause for the competition in Qatar with ganes against Viktoria Plzen, Almeria, and Osasuna to follow Saturday’s match.