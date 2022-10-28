 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Who’s to blame for Barcelona’s European embarrassment?

Chatting with Nick Batlle

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to chat about Barcelona’s horrid week. The Blaugrana were officially knocked out of the Champions League and then went out and embarrassed themselves against Bayern Munich, yet again. With a Clasico loss and now Europa League football on the agenda once again, the past couple of weeks have been horrid for Barcelona and Xavi. Who’s to blame?

