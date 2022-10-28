Podcast: Who’s to blame for Barcelona’s European embarrassment?

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to chat about Barcelona’s horrid week. The Blaugrana were officially knocked out of the Champions League and then went out and embarrassed themselves against Bayern Munich, yet again. With a Clasico loss and now Europa League football on the agenda once again, the past couple of weeks have been horrid for Barcelona and Xavi. Who’s to blame?

