‘We will fight’ - Kounde reacts to Barcelona’s Champions League exit

Jules Kounde has reacted to Barcelona’s Champions League exit and sounds pretty upbeat.

The Catalans were knocked out on Wednesday when Inter beat Viktoria Plzen. Xavi’s side then slipped to a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Kounde admits it’s deeply disappointing to go out of Europe’s top competition but insists there is still plenty left to play for this season.

“Very disappointed with this match and our run in this competition,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We were not able to respond to the demands of the Champions League.

“But there are still many beautiful things to fight for, and we will fight. Thanks Culers for your unfailing support.”

Muy decepcionado con este partido y nuestro recorrido en esta competición.

No fuimos capaces de responder a las exigencias de la Champions.

Pero todavía queda muchas cosas hermosas por las que luchar, y lucharemos.

Gracias Culers por vuestro apoyo indefectible #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/z0iC8z47xY — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) October 27, 2022

Kounde and Barcelona must bounce back again at the weekend against Valencia at Mestalla.

Yet the Catalans giants have been in good form in La Liga with big wins against Villarreal and Athletic in their last two matches.