The morning after losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the FC Barcelona returned to training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

LaLiga returns on Saturday and Barça travel to the Mestalla stadium to play Valencia (kick off 9.00pm CEST) - always a tough game on the road, but the Catalans will be expecting to continue their good form in the league.

Another three points in the bank. Barça beat a combative Rosengärd 1-4 with braces for Aitana and Mariona for their second group stage win from two in the Champions League group stage. The Catalans dominated the game, particularly the first half, and Marta Torrejón became the first player to reach 63 games for the club in the competition.

The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, already said it a few days ago: Barça are ready to strengthen in January and the decision has already been made to try to go out on the market to sign a minimum of two players.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will once again host the next edition of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup, which will be held from January 11 to 15, repeating the 'Final Four' format played in the last two seasons.

Barcelona’s situation in Europe is leaving nobody without an opinion. The Catalans are out in the group phase, once again. One of those who analysed the situation was Thierry Henry. The former Barcelona player confessed that “the volcano would erupt” if another coach was in charge than Xavi.

Barcelona want to improve the team again during the January window and it is considered essential there are exits in the coming months. The club has already begun to negotiate the departure of Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba for and they hope to reach an agreement with both players so that they leave.

There is too much noise around Barcelona Ansu Fati. That the player is impatient and wants to play more, that his camp are worried and even that Jorge Mendes, his agent, has warned the club if they don't change his status in the team, they will consider leaving next summer.