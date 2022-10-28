Quique Setien says he regrets not leaving Barcelona sooner

Ex-Barcelona coach and Villarreal boss Quique Setien chatted about his former club this week. Setien made it clear that he regrets how things went at Barcelona but makes it clear how the dream of coaching Barcelona wasn't as expected.

“Barca was the team I had always dreamed of coaching, but if you see there are things you can’t change, you should leave,” he said.

“But it is an opportunity you have dreamed of forever. And arriving through one door and leaving through another the next month like [Jose Antonio] Camacho did [at Real Madrid in 1998]...

“There was a moment I thought about it, but you overcome those moments. If there are things that don’t fit, you should not be a hypocrite and you should go.

“When you arrive at a club that has been winning everything for 14 years... there are some habits that I had never seen.

“There are things you can’t change because they are so established and it is not an easy situation. It was a huge learning experience. I would do it again, without a doubt. You learn from everything to get better in the future.”

