N’Golo Kante the new favorite to replace Busquets at Barcelona - report

Barcelona’s search for a new midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets continues with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante reportedly the new favorite.

Kante is apparently the preferred choice among the sports management and coaching staff, according to Relevo.

The 31-year-old Frenchman is one of several midfielders to have been linked with a Camp Nou move.

Ruben Neves has previously been a favorite, according to the rumor mill, as has Martin Zubimendi. Enzo Fernandez has also been mentioned in recent weeks.

Kante has enjoyed a brilliant career in the Premier League, winning the title with Chelsea and Leicester and also helping the Blues to the Champions League.

The midfielder was also part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup but is set to miss the tournament in Qatar due to injury.

Indeed Kante has struggled with injury recently which may be of concern to Barcelona if he really is a target for the Catalans.

The rumor mill thinks Barca will try hard for a new midfielder in January, particularly after going out of the Champions League early for a second straight season.