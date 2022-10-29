 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi Simons says Barcelona don’t spend much time in the gym

The club’s former wonderkid has shared his thoughts

By Josh Suttr
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal FC: Group A - UEFA Europa League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

PSV midfielder Xavi Simons is no stranger to how things were run at Barcelona.

The youngster was one of the club’s most highly-rated talents but moved to PSG in 2019 after his contract expired. Simons has since moved to the Netherlands to play at PSV and wasn’t shy about the differences of training styles at clubs.

“Believe me, at Barcelona you don’t do a lot of work in the gym, you work with the ball, but not in the gym,” he said.

“When I went to PSG, I discovered that there they worked in the gym. I saw the differences directly: the French league was very physical.”

Simons | Source

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from ex-players that training intensity at Barcelona wasn’t what it needed to be in previous years. That seems to be changing under Xavi so hopefully, the gym is getting well used.

