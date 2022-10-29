 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Xavi Hernández has called up 21 players for Saturday’s clash

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Mestalla for a brutal La Liga game away to Valencia, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There are no changes to the squad that was available for the Bayern Munich match, with no fresh injuries but without any of the currently injured players able to return in time for this one. Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ankle) are expected back soon, but Ronald Araujo (groin) and Sergi Roberto (shoulder) will be out until after the World Cup.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Eric, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!

