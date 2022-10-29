PREVIEW | Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following disappointment in the Champions League, Barça’s attention now switches back to Liga, which has generally been a much happier story thus far with just one defeat in 11 games, including two very sold 3-0 victories over Villarreal and Athletic Club in the last two outings.

The squad for Valencia v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The games continue to come thick and fast for Barça with a trip to Mestalla on Saturday, kick off 9pm CEST, to face Valencia in La Liga. Xavi Hernández's team need a win to keep on the heels of leaders Real Madrid in the table.

The lowdown on Valencia CF - FC Barcelona

After three games in a row at Spotify Camp Nou, Barça now make the relatively short trip south to take on Valencia. Here’s our lowdown on the club they call Los Che.

Xavi: 'We are now completely focused on the league' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach expects a Valencia side who will make life difficult in Mestalla under coach Gattuso

Ansu may get a golden chance at Mestalla - SPORT

The visit to Mestalla could be a big opportunity for Ansu Fati. Although we are waiting for Xavi Hernandez to confirm his plans, it could well be Ansu’s 75th appearance for Barcelona - and just his fourth start of the current season.

Barcelona, not happy with Memphis Depay and Raphinha - SPORT

Some at Barcelona are not happy with the attitude of Memphis Depay and Raphinha. The Dutch player has taken longer than estimated to come back from injury after a hamstring problem, and some are suspecting he’s thinking more about the World Cup than the Barca calendar.

Barcelona reach agreement with Endrick's camp - SPORT

Barca are not out of the battle for Endrick, the 16-year-old rising star at Palmeiras. PSG are in the lead and the Madrid media cavern is already announcing with great fanfare that Florentino Perez will fight with the Qatari-owned sports club for Endrick.

Jorginho's commitment to Barcelona as Chelsea contract runs down - SPORT

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is one of the most wanted players on the market because the 30-year-old is available on a free next summer when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires.