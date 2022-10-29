WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE MESTALLA!!! The spectacular home of Valencia is the site of a huge La Liga game between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to rebound from the painful defeat with a crucial victory in the league that will keep them close to leaders Real Madrid in the race for the title. But Valencia always provide a brutal test in front of their amazing fans, and this won’t be easy for the Catalans. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Eric, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Tenas (GK), Piqué, Alonso, Bellerín, Kessie, Gavi, Torre, Raphinha, Ferran

VALENCIA

Starting XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Gabriel, Cömert, Gayà; Foulquier, Guillamón, Almeida, Kluivert; Cavani, Lino (4-4-2)

Substitutes: Herrerín (GK), Rivero (GK), Lato, Özkacar, Vázquez, Mosquera, Santiago, Pérez, Castillejo, Duro, De Sousa

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 12

Date/Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla, València, Spain

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (UK, Canada, Spain), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

