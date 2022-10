This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with David McFarland. David is an editor at Serpents of Madonnina, SB Nation’s Inter Milan blog. He also does great work for Dirty South Soccer.

David and I spend some time previewing Barcelona’s trip to Inter Milan. What has been the catalyst behind Inter’s slow start? Are they still a threat at home? We end things talking about if our teams are among the best in Europe so far this season and the best Halloween candy.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.