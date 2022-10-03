Frenkie de Jong could make Barcelona squad for Inter clash - report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has an outside chance of being included in the squad to take on Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Dutchman returned from international duty with a thigh injury and was ruled out of Saturday’s win over Real Mallorca.

De Jong did train on Sunday morning, but away from the group, which means he has a chance of being included in Xavi’s travelling squad, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi is set to announce his squad in the morning before the team fly to Italy for the group stage match. Barca will then train in the evening ahead of the game.

The Barca boss made changes to his midfield for the win at Mallorca with Franck Kessie handed a rare start and Pedri given a breather.

Pedri will be expected to return against Inter, alongside Sergio Busquets and Gavi, unless Barca suffer any more injuries ahead of the game.