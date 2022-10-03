Post-match session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández' squad train on a sunny Sunday morning after the away win at Mallorca

Lewandowski scoring at lightning pace - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski scores goals at a breathtaking pace. His start in LaLiga for FC Barcelona is simply off the charts - the number 9 has now scored nine goals in fewer games than any other player in LaLiga this century.

When and where to watch Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are back in Champions League action again this Tuesday. The third round of Group C fixtures sees them visit Inter Milan. It's at the usual 9.00pm CEST kick off time, and if you need to know what time that is where you are in the world, this page should help you to do just that.

Real Sociedad B 2–0 Barça Atlètic: First defeat of the season - FC Barcelona

Six games into the Primera RFEF and Barça Atlètic have finally been beaten. Two goals either side of half/time condemned the blaugrana, who had chances to get back into it, but failed to take them.

Barcelona lead La Liga, 833 days after they were last top - SPORT

Xavi’s Barcelona lead La Liga on goal difference, and it’s the first time they have done so at the end of a game week for 833 days, June 2020. Their draw with Sevilla then handed Madrid the lead in the title race, when Barcelona were under Quique Setien. It’s been a long time since, but Barcelona are back.

A decision still to make for Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

It was one of the soap operas of the summer and it still has not reached its end. Man United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong and per ESPN, he’s still an absolute priority for Erik ten Hag, the coach.

Inter on alert with Lautaro Martinez potentially hurt - SPORT

Barcelona face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, an important game for both sides. The Catalans are arriving at the game nicely, with six wins in a row in La Liga. Inter are doing so with problems, losing two games in a row in Serie A, the most recent against Jose Mourinho’s Roma. They are seventh in the Italian league and the coach Simone Inzaghi is being questioned.

Robert Lewandowski sets his sights on Inter Milan - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is 34, but he is not tired. He does not need adaptation periods. He has 12 goals in nine games, nine in La Liga, where he’s the competition’s top goalscorer. He’s scored more than the rest of the team - 11 - in the start of the season.