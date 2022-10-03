Barcelona Femeni to face Bayern Munich in Women’s Champions League

Barcelona Femeni have been drawn against Bayern Munich, Benfica and Rosengard in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League.

The draw was made on Monday and sees the women’s team, like the men’s team, paired with the Bavarian giants in Europe’s top competition.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

Barca have met Bayern and Swedish champions Rosengard in the competition before.

The Catalans beat Bayern in the semi-finals back in 2018-19 and saw off the Swedes in the quarter-finals in 2016-17.

Barca’s match up against Benfica will be the first time they have faced the Portuguese champions.

The group stage is due to start on October 19-20 and finish December 21-22. The top two teams from each group go through to the quarter-finals.

It’s thought that Barca could play Bayern at the Camp Nou after attracting huge crowds for last season’s knockout games.

The women’s team have reached the final in three of the last four years but were beaten by Lyon last time out. The French side won 3-1 to be crowned champions for a ninth time.