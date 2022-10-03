Barcelona, PSG, and an MLS club make offers to Lionel Messi - report

Paris Saint-Germain are really happy with Lionel Messi and are ready to extend his current deal, but FC Barcelona will move to attract their legend back to the Camp Nou. And there is a third party in this tug of war - an MLS club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s manager Christophe Galtier and their director Luis Campos, are “in love” with the Argentine star. After a difficult first season adapting to life in Paris, which included injuries and bouts with COVID, Messi is back to his old self and making it happen for PSG.

That’s why the French champions are already sounding out Messi’s entourage to keep him at PSG for one or two more seasons.

But Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, is also said to be crazy about bringing Messi back into the fold after overseeing his departure. It’s understood Laporta wants to clear up misunderstandings between him and Messi’s camp and welcome him back to his true home, alongside a coach, Xavi, who is a personal friend of his and thinks he has the master formula to get the best of him alongside Robert Lewandowski.

The MLS club was not named in the report, but in the past the rumored destination has been Inter Miami. Messi has spent time on holiday in Florida, and the team co-owned by David Beckham thinks they could convince him to spend his final years wowing crowds in the US, just as Beckham once did.

But Messi’s reply to PSG, Barcelona, and the unnamed MLS club was the same: he’s not making a decision until at least the end of the FIFA World Cup.

It’s no secret that Messi’s biggest desire is to win the World Cup with his beloved Argentina, and this year’s tournament in Qatar could be his final chance.

But even beyond that, Messi is said to be 100% focused on the pitch right now. He wants to win the UEFA Champions league with PSG, and he does not want to talk about salaries or contracts until the season is over.

Barcelona say they have the financial resources today that they did not have in the past, when they let him go for free to PSG. He would come back as a free agent as well, and the club is clear in believing they will be able to meet his salary demands if they convince him to come.