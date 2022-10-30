Barcelona’s Jules Kounde offers injury update after going off at Valencia

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde played down injury fears after going off against Valencia in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Mestalla.

The Frenchman joined Eric Garcia in being forced off the pitch after picking up a problem but does not think it’s anything serious.

“I’m doing fine, it doesn’t seem like anything serious, it’s an overload,” he said. “We’re on a crazy path with so many games, every three days, but we have to look after ourselves. I think there are too many games, but we are not in charge.” “It was very difficult. Valencia were very good. They were aggressive and pressed to try and take the ball off us and block our passes. It was importanat to win. Doing it here is always hard but the team deserved it.” Source | DAZN

Kounde’s comments come as a relief as Barca have struggled with injuries, particularly in defense this season already.

It seems unlikely the Frenchman will be risked in midweek against Viktoria Plzen but hopefully he will be available for Barca’s clash with Almeria on Saturday.