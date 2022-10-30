Xavi says Barcelona were anxious against Valencia

Barcelona coach Xavi felt his side played with anxiety against Valencia after being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek.

The game looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw until Robert Lewandowski scored the winner in stoppage time for the visitors.

Xavi spoke about the match after the final whistle and felt his team had deserved to win even if they were a little inhibited at Mestalla.

“We played with a little bit of anxiety. The Champions League has affected us a little,” he said. “We played well, but after three quarters the decision-making was bad and it was the result of anxiety. “I am happy for the victory, the players deserve it. It gives us confidence and morale, we become leaders. We want to finish well (before the World Cup), as high as possible, and put pressure on Madrid.”

Xavi also played down injury fears about Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde, who both went off injured, and is hopeful the duo have not suffered serious injuries.