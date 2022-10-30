Valencia 0-1 FC Barcelona: Lewandowski late show rescues three golden points - FC Barcelona

Lewandowski goal in injury time rescues three golden points from an intense game at Mestalla

Eric Garcia suffers groin strain - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia was forced to leave the field shortly before half-time in Saturday's game with Valencia after feeling pain in the groin. Further tests will be required to determine the full extent of the injury.

Xavi: "This win is priceless" - FC Barcelona

Raphinha, De Jong, Kounde and coach Xavi Hernández value the victory at Mestalla

Raphinha: Teams that want to win the league have to fight until the end - SPORT

Brazilian forward Raphinha was one of the protagonists of Barcelona's victory at the Mestalla against Valencia as he set up Robert Lewandowski to score the only goal of the match late on.

Barcelona hoping to sell Memphis Depay in January - SPORT

Barcelona are preparing for the January market. Xavi has said himself that the sporting side are already working on it. Before any players can arrive, some must leave.

Alejandro Balde has offers from Premier League sides - SPORT

Alex Balde has become one of the good news stories of the season. The youth player is the club's starting left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. Balde's explosion has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League and two clubs are alert to see what happens with his Barca renewal.

Barcelona’s plan to sign Leo Messi in January - SPORT

Taking advantage of being in the 1 to 1 La Liga spending rule at the moment, Barcelona are thinking about accelerating a potential return for Lionel Messi to the winter window. Just after the draw with Inter Milan which left Barcelona with one foot out of the Champions League, president Joan Laporta announced he had a plan with Lionel Messi.