Barcelona offer injury updates on Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde

Barcelona have offered updates on Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde after both players were forced off during Saturday’s win over Valencia.

The Catalans have confirmed the nature of both injuries but have not said how much time either player will miss. However, it seem both players have only suffered minor muscle strains and should be available for next Saturday’s La Liga match against Almeria.

“Tests carried out this morning, Sunday 30 October, concluded that first team player Eric Garcia has an external obturator muscle strain in his left hip. He is not available for selection and his recovery will determine his return. “Tests carried out this morning, Sunday 30 October, concluded that first team player Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris muscle strain in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will determine his return.” Source | FC Barcelona

The injuries mean that Xavi will have to make changes to his backline for Viktoria Plzen in midweek. Gerard Pique is likely to start and could partner Marcos Alonso or Andreas Christensen at center-back. The Dane has been out of action since the start of the month but is expected back shortly.