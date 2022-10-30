Lewandowski is the key to La Liga success for Barcelona

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Again.

Robert Lewandowski just has that instinctive knack of being in the right place at the right time, and on this occasion, his intervention was worth all three points against Valencia.

There are very few players in world football that can be described as genuinely elite, and despite his advancing years, the Poland international very definitely falls into that bracket.

Give him the ball and invariably he will score. It’s as simple as that.

Elite level of fitness, elite mentality and elite in his remarkable consistency when it comes to executing chances.

At Mestalla on Saturday, the chance was laid on a plate for him, and that’s the way to get the maximum from him; service.

Get those wide men working and delivering and Lewy will easily hit the 40-goal a season mark.

What really sets him apart is his work rate of course.

Not a show pony who is more interested in preening rather than probing the credentials of the opposition defence, the striker is more than happy to get stuck in and put in a shift.

Leading by example and then some.

As signings go, at this stage in any event, things couldn’t have been much better. Often described as a ‘killer,’ now Barca fans can see up close the full array of skills that the big man has, and how effortlessly he puts them into practice.

Tap-ins, headers, volleys, shots on the turn… Lewandowski has them all in his armoury.

Lest we forget that the move to Catalonia was a huge risk on the players part too. Could he really do the business in another elite league? Why even attempt to do so when he had it made in Bavaria?

His willingness speaks volumes about his desire. A desire which has already seen him ruin many La Liga defences this season.

Even if his Camp Nou career only lasts for a couple of seasons, his experience and nous will be invaluable for the likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

Youngsters who will have already learned a lot about movement off the ball, where and how to find space etc.

All in all, Lewy’s transfer has been an unqualified success and long may it continue.

If the Blaugranes are able to march on to their first league title in a few seasons, it will have Robert Lewandowski’s name stamped all over it.

That’s worth €50m of anyone’s money…