Lewandowski and Ter Stegen in the groove - FC Barcelona

Lewandowski and Ter Stegen continue to grab the headlines at FC Barcelona. Both players are key to Xavi's plans, with the stats also backing this up, after they extended their respective runs in the win at Valencia (0-1).

Medical updates on Eric and Kounde - FC Barcelona

The Catalan centre back has an external obturator muscle strain in his left hip while the French centre back has a biceps femoris muscle strain in his left thigh

When and where to watch Viktoria Plzeň v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça travel to the Czech Republic for the final Champions League group stage game to face Viktoria Plzeň at the Doosan Arena on Tuesday, 1 November, kick off 9pm local time. If you need to know what time that is where you are in the world, this page should help you to do just that.

Barcelona recover their hope for La Liga! - SPORT

Barcelona left the Bernabeu beaten in the Clasico hurt by the big disappointment of that game and their draw with Inter which left them basically out of the Champions League. In Madrid, they slipped in La Liga and lost some of the hope that that project garnered in the summer.

Tying down Alejandro Balde a priority for Barca - SPORT

Barcelona youth players are the big plus from this season. The club have managed to get a lot of quality talent at a young age and Alex Balde, the left back, is one of those who is shining. His deal expires in 2024 and the sports area want to tie him down by the end of the year, it's an absolute priority.

Pique and Marcos Alonso will be Barça's 'forced' defence in Plzen - SPORT

Nothing is at stake for Barça this Tuesday in Plzen, where they will close the group stage of the Champions League knowing they are out of the top continental competition. Xavi Hernández, as expected, will make many changes and will give opportunities to those who have had fewer minutes this season and perhaps also to the youngsters from the academy.

Ngolo Kante on Barcelona radar as Chelsea negotiations continue to stall - Football España

Barcelona’s hunt for a new option to operate at the base of their midfield continues and as they work out the finances involved with missing out on the knockout stages of the Champions League, potential free transfers might play an important role in their winter window and next summer.