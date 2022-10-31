Lewandowski not surprised by Barcelona's struggles

The flailing of Barcelona in European competition this year may come as a surprise to some, myself included. One man who isn’t shocked by what’s happened to Barcelona at the top levels this year is one Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international striker has been in scintillating form for most of the year but was more than willing to chat about Barcelona’s struggles this year in an interview over the weekend.

“We are evolving. I did not expect to arrive and that everything would go well in the first season. I insist, it is a process that requires time and patience,” he said. “Barça should be in the round of 16. Before coming to Barcelona I was already aware that the first season could be harder than it should be. We are in a process of reconstruction that needs time, we have to be more patient. “With everything that Barça have suffered in recent years, you cannot expect everything to change in a month. It needs time and it will no doubt improve.” Lewandowski | Source

Expectations were certainly high that Barca could challenge at home and in Europe this season. Xavi’s side won’t win the Champions League in 2022-23 but are now just one point adrift of Real Madrid in La Liga and will hope to go all the way in the Europa League.