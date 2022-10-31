Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Spain’s 55-man World Cup list - report

There have been plenty of strange decisions regarding the Spain World Cup squad as of late, hello David De Gea, but one of the more interesting ones is a report from Sport. The report details that none other than Gerard Pique is in the running to make the final squad.

Pique is apparently on Luis Enrique’s 55-man list for the tournament, although it would be a big surprise if he was still in the squad when the coach makes the final cut ahead of the finals.

Leading the reason why this is strange is that Pique is officially retired from international duty. Now, if he was asked to come back, I have no doubt that he would be willing. Especially given the playing time he’s had at Barca this year, he should be fresh.

Now, what Luis Enrique has seen from Pique this year that would lead him to believe he’d be helpful on the pitch is beyond me. Pique has looked a shell of himself this season but that hasn’t stopped Enrique from considering the man it seems.