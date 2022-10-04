The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Italy for a massive Champions League group stage game against Inter Milan at San Siro, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There are no changes to the squad picked by Xavi for last Sunday’s game against Mallorca, which means good and bad news: the good news is no one else is injured which is a welcome change from the last couple of weeks, but the bad news none of the players currently on the shelf have been able to recover in time for this one. So Ronald Araujo (groin), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Frenkie De Jong (hamstring), Memphis Depay (hamstring) and Héctor Bellerín (calf) all miss out once again, and Marc Casadó from Barça Atlètic is called up one more time to offer some cover at right-back.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Eric, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Raphinha

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!