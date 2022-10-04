Barcelona see a chance to reassert themselves vs. Inter Milan

FC Barcelona see in Inter Milan a chance to reassert their position in the hierarchy of world football, not to mention an essential step to getting out of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Catalans’ loss to Bayern Munich was close. Many pundits thought they lacked luck and in many ways were superior to the Bavarians. But at the end of the day, it was a bad result. And Barcelona crave a good European result.

You have to go two years back to find a win in Europe’s top competition against a team with a high pedigree in terms of European history - that was a 2-0 win over Juventus. Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel Messi were the scorers under Ronald Koeman’s orders.

After that, there was a loss to Juventus in the group stage, and a loss and a draw to Paris Saint-Germain that resulted in the team getting knocked out of the competition that season.

The next season, they lost twice to Bayern and once to Benfica by 3-0, all in the group stage. They also drew against Benfica, ultimately sealing their fate and getting knocked out of the Champions League group stage.

Now, Barcelona played better, but still lost to Bayern in this season’s competition.

A win against Inter is badly needed to show how far the team has gotten to this point, and it will also be pivotal in securing at least second place in the group in order to advance.

This comes after Barcelona finally regained the #1 spot in La Liga this past weekend.