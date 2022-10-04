Training at the San Siro - FC Barcelona

The Barça first team squad trained on Monday evening at the San Siro, the stadium set to host the Inter v Barça game on Tuesday (9.00pm CEST). Every available player took part in the session before the important Champions League Group stage match day 3 game.

Following the emphatic 5-1 opening day win against Viktoria Plzen, but then the disappointment of 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, the Tuesday 9pm CEST kick-off at the Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, has become a red-letter day for FC Barcelona's Champions League prospects.

The packed schedule for October continues with Tuesday bringing the trip to Italy to take on Internazionale in Milan, kick off 9pm CEST, on match day three of this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Barça coach speaks about the importance of the game against Inter Milan, touches on the team's form and outlines what is needed to win the three points

The Barça defender reflects on the importance of Tuesday's game against Internazionale in Milan

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan meet in Tuesday's Champions League encounter at the Giuseppe Meazza. Two of the biggest clubs in Europe are always going to have playing connections, in this case as many as nineteen.

