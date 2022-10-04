WELCOME TO SAN SIRO!!! One of the most spectacular stadiums in the entire world is the site of a massive UEFA Champions League group stage match between Inter Milan and Barcelona, who face off in the first of two huge meetings over the next week. The two are in a tight battle for second place in the group, and the winner of tonight’s game will take a major step towards a place in the knockout stages. This should be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Group C, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), Not Available (Canada), BT Sport 4 (UK), Canal+ Sport 3 (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), Sony LIV (India), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!