Lionel Messi will be a Barcelona player next year, negotiations underway - reports

“July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be a Barça player.”

That’s how Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati put it today, definitively claiming that the GOAT will be back at the Camp Nou.

Certainly, there have been reports previously that FC Barcelona were making a play to get the #10 back to Catalonia. But they all concluded that Messi would be unlikely to make his decision whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave for Barcelona, or make a shocking decision to join another club, so soon.

He would at the very least wait for the FIFA World Cup to end, and that does not start until next month. And he may even take longer than that, as he’d want to keep his mind fully focused on winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG.

So, this report is being met with a mix of surprise, skepticism, and delight amongst world football fans.

Certainly, Brunati has reported on accurate information in the past. In particular, she gained prominence reporting on Messi’s move to PSG.

In response, a journalist working for Mundo Deportivo in Paris said that Messi’s entourage has denied any news, saying there was no developments to report.

However, another reporter has seemingly confirmed the story.

“Although the Argentine has his mind in Qatar, negotiations have already begun for Messi to return to Barcelona in June 2023,” wrote Damian Villagra for TyC Sports.

So, is it really happening? We want to know your thoughts!