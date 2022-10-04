Lionel Messi’s camp denies rumors of an agreement with Barcelona - reports

After shocking reports that FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi have an agreement already for the Argentine superstar to return home, the most influential reporters when it comes to transfers and Barcelona or Messi news have weighed in.

The recurring message: there is nothing in the way of an agreement, at least not yet.

First, Gastón Edul of TyC Sports said that Messi’s entourage denies any agreement, and is only thinking about playing the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League at the moment.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-known transfer reporter, said that “sources close to Lionel Messi insist he will decide his future in 2023, not now.”

Spanish radio announcer Alfredo Martínez said this: “Messi’s future will not be decided until after the World Cup in Qatar. All options open.”

And Helena Condis, who covers Barcelona for Spanish radio, echoed the same thoughts: “Leo Messi will decide his future after the World Cup ... Right now, there is no approach from Joan Laporta, no contacts, no proposal.”

They all repeat a message we have heard before, that the GOAT of football is aware of proposals but is simply focused on playing for club and country right now and does not want to be distracted by talk of offers or contracts.

So, what about those earlier reports? Do they know something no one else knows? Are they in the wrong? Jumping the gun? At the moment, it’s too early to tell.