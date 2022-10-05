Sergi Roberto hits out at decisions after Barcelona lose to Inter

Sergi Roberto hit out at the match officials after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Inter in the Champions League.

The Catalans suffered a costly defeat at the San Siro and weren’t at all happy with a couple of key decisions in the match.

Pedri saw a goal ruled out for handball and Barcelona were then denied a penalty for a similar offence involving Denzel Dumfries.

Roberto wasn’t at all impressed and admitted he was angry about what had happened.

“They annulled a goal for one handball and took away a penalty for identical handball. I am very angry,” he said. “Every year they change the criteria and not even the referees know what they are calling. It’s the same play.”

Barcelona are now third in the group, three points behind Inter, but Roberto is confident the team can turn things around next week at the Camp Nou.

“We have lost an opportunity, but in a week we have the return at the Camp Nou and we have to win,” he added. “We knew that by winning here and at the Camp Nou we were within reach of qualification and now we have no choice but to win at home. The fans are going to support us from the first minute and we’re going to pull it off.” Source | Diario Sport

Barca now head back home and have a La Liga clash against Celta to think about on Sunday before Inter arrive for another crunch game on Wednesday.