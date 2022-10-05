Inter Milan 1-0 FC Barcelona: Empty handed - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have lost to Internazionale for only the third time ever in a tension-packed encounter that was ultimately decided by a Hakan Çalhanogluo goal just before the break. But Xavi and his side will be returning from Milan knowing that they deserved a lot more.

Andreas Christensen has a sprained ligament in his left ankle - FC Barcelona

The first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained ligament in his left ankle. The player will undergo more tests on Wednesday to find the exact extent of the injury.

Xavi: 'We need the fans to reverse the current situation' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach and Eric Garcia regretted the defeat in Milan and encouraged the fans to help them on the 'three finals ahead' to reverse the latest European results.

FC Barcelona to play UWCL games with Bayern and Rosengard at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be playing two of their group stage fixtures in the UEFA Women's Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou. The side coached by Jonatan Giráldez will be using the stadium for their games with Bayern Munich and FC Rosengard on November 24 and December 21, respectively.

Barça's Xavi after handball decisions: I am angry, it's an injustice - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was furious after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Inter Milan.

The rule is clear: Pedri's goal against Inter should stand - SPORT

It was one of the controversies which ended up sealing the final score at Inter 1-0 Barcelona. Pedri fired into the net, equalising on a tough night for Barca, but the goal was disallowed for a handball by Ansu Fati.

Eric Garcia: I don't know why they ruled out Pedri's goal - SPORT

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was pissed off after the defeat to Inter Milan and questioned the decision to rule out Pedri's second-half equaliser.

Sergi Roberto: The Dumfries handball is the same as Ansu Fati's... - SPORT

Sergi Roberto could not fathom why Pedri's goal was ruled out for handball but Barcelona did not get a penalty for a Denzem Dumfries handball as they lost 1-0 to Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.