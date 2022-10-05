 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona rule Franck Kessie out with a thigh injury

Yet another injury problem

By Gill Clark
FC Internazionale v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona’s injury problems continue with midfielder Franck Kessie the latest player to be ruled out of action by the Catalan giants.

The Ivorian came on as a late substitute in Tuesday’s defeat to Inter in the Champions League but now faces a spell out.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

There’s no detail from Barcelona about how long Kessie will be out for but it’s another problem Xavi could do without during what will be a key month for the team.

Tuesday’s game is proving to be a costly one for the Catalans. Not only did Barcelona suffer defeat they also lost Andreas Christensen and Kessie to injury.

The two summer signings join Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong Memphis Depay, and Hector Bellerin on the sidelines.

Kessie has played eight times for Barcelona since joining on a free from AC Milan but only three of those outings have come as a starter.

