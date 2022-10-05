Barcelona rule Franck Kessie out with a thigh injury

Barcelona’s injury problems continue with midfielder Franck Kessie the latest player to be ruled out of action by the Catalan giants.

The Ivorian came on as a late substitute in Tuesday’s defeat to Inter in the Champions League but now faces a spell out.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/Yo1Mz6Xt4k — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2022

There’s no detail from Barcelona about how long Kessie will be out for but it’s another problem Xavi could do without during what will be a key month for the team.

Tuesday’s game is proving to be a costly one for the Catalans. Not only did Barcelona suffer defeat they also lost Andreas Christensen and Kessie to injury.

The two summer signings join Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong Memphis Depay, and Hector Bellerin on the sidelines.

Kessie has played eight times for Barcelona since joining on a free from AC Milan but only three of those outings have come as a starter.