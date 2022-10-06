Frenkie de Jong returns to Barcelona training ahead of Celta clash

Frenkie de Jong has given Barcelona a fitness boost by returning to training ahead of the weekend’s clash against Celta in La Liga.

The midfielder has been out since picking up an injury playing for the Netherlands in the Nations League but may be in contention for Sunday’s match.

There had been speculation that De Jong would be fit for the Inter game but he ended up missing the Champions League trip to the San Siro.

De Jong’s return would be a boost for Xavi and may tempt the coach to rotate his midfield during what is a hectic few weeks before domestic competition pauses for the World Cup.

The Barcelona boss already has a few selection headaches after seeing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie join an injury list that already includes Hector Bellerin, Jules Jounde, Ronald Araujo, and Memphis Depay.

De Jong trained with the first team on Wednesday alongside Barca Athletic duo Marc Casado and Alpha Diounkou who will both be hoping to take advantage of the injury situation and claim some first-team minutes.