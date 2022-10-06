Recovery session - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona trained on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in a recovery session after the Champions League encounter with Internazionale on Tuesday in Milan.

How do FC Barcelona make it to the Champions League last 16? - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona suffered a painful 1-0 defeat on Match Day three of the Champions League against Internazionale in Milan on Tuesday. Nevertheless, despite the reverse, Barça still are masters of their own destiny with regards making it through to the knock out stages of this season's competition.

Christensen confirmed with sprained ankle - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle. He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.

Kessie with an adductor muscle injury in his right thigh - FC Barcelona

The first team player Franck Kessie has a strained adductor muscle in his right thigh. He is ruled out and his recovery will dictate his return.

Barcelona decide not to make formal complaint to UEFA over refereeing - SPORT

Barcelona players and staff were indignant after the robbery in Milan. That referee Vincic did not go to the monitor to look at the clear handball by Dumfries in the second half has enraged the club. The VAR booth did not tell the referee to observe the incident again.

Basis of a deal between Barca and Atletico over Antoine Griezmann - SPORT

The Antoine Griezmann soap opera is coming to an end. Relevo reported, and SPORT, have been able to confirm, that Barca and Atletico have reached a deal for the Madrid club to sign the French striker.