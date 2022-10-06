Barcelona VP on Messi return rumors: We know how to make miracles happen

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has once again spoken about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club in the summer transfer window.

Speculation is growing that Messi could come home when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the campaign.

It’s thought Messi won’t actually make a decision until after the World Cup, but the rumor mill is getting increasingly excited at the thought of seeing the GOAT back at the Camp Nou.

Romeu says that if Barcelona decide to bring Messi back then the money men would do all they can to make it work financially.

“If the club considers it appropriate, we will get to work to meet the objective,” he said. “That said, the president has already said that Leo is a Barça asset and he will always have the club’s doors open. “You already know that we know how to perform miracles!” Source | Diario Sport

The VP has previously said he thinks it would be financially viable for Messi to return as he would be moving on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Xavi was asked about the Messi rumors before his team’s Champions League clash against Inter but insisted this was not the time to talk about such a scenario.