Eder Sarabia says he would love to sign Gerard Pique for FC Andorra

Well, this is one you don’t see every day. The club that Gerard Pique owns, is keen on seeing him play for them. The coach, Eder Sarabia, answered the question of signing Pique with ease.

“Sign Pique? I’d do it with my eyes closed. We saw him in the Champions League and against Mallorca,” he said. “He’s playing a bit less but he’s still got a couple of years in the elite,” Sarabia | Source

This is like asking if you like your boss. Of course, he would say this, and honestly, and of course, Andorra could use Pique. He’d be great for them, it just won’t happen yet, perhaps once Pique hits 40.