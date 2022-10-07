When will Jules Kounde be back for Barcelona?

Barcelona’s defensive injury crisis has come at a bad time with key games against Inter in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga up next week.

Summer signing Jules Kounde is expected to be the first player back and will be a huge boost for Xavi given his versatility and the way he’s started this season.

There are varying reports about Kounde’s availability but it’s looking more likely he may return in El Clasico than against Inter.

Marca reckon Kounde hasn’t been ruled out of the Inter game just yet and Diario Sport say it’ll be difficult but not impossible for the center-back to feature in the Champions League.

There’s also an update on Kounde from Relevo. The report claims he is progressing well from his injury and a final decision on whether he can face Inter will be made on Tuesday.

If he continues the rate of improvement that he has shown so far then he has a chance, but Barcelona obviously don’t want to take any risks.

Kounde therefore looks more likely to feature against Real Madrid than Inter and was asked about his chances of playing in El Clasico at a signing session in Barcelona on Thursday.

“I’m fine, we’ll see,” was the short answer from the Frenchman who is thought to be determined to play in the famous fixture for the first time in his career.