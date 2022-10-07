Xavi to call up Chadi Riad to Barcelona training amid injury crisis - report

Xavi is reportedly set to call up 19-year-old defender Chadi Riad to first-team training on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s next game against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The Barcelona boss is short of options in defense after losing Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin to injury.

All of which seems to be good news for Riad who will get a chance to impress the boss, according to Relevo.

It’s thought that Riad could also make the matchday squad for Sunday’s match given the lack of options available to Xavi.

Riad is one of the club’s most highly-rated young defenders and did feature in pre-season. He signed a contract extension at the club over the summer that runs until 2024.

Barcelona head into the game against Celta in need of a win after the midweek defeat to Inter in the Champions League.

Xavi’s side remain unbeaten in La Liga so far this season and top the standings after seven games of the 2022-23 campaign.